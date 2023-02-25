WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Unveil Official Jersey For Women's Premier League's Inaugural Season
Mumbai Indians' jersey for the Women's Premier League's inaugural season has been revealed. Now that their women's team is in the WPL, the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League would like to do the same in the Women's Premier League.
New Delhi: Mumbai Indians' jersey for the Women's Premier League's inaugural season has been revealed. Now that their women's team is in the WPL, the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League would like to do the same in the Women's Premier League. MI is sticking with its blue and gold aesthetic in their WPL Jersey too. MI made this announcement on their Twitter and wrote, "here's to sun, the sea, the blue-and-gold of Mumbai. Here's to our first-ever #WPL jersey and all she brings. #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #AaliRe."
Mumbai have a long history of success with five titles to their name in the Indian Premier League and they hope to carry that tradition into the Women's Premier League. They have signed star Indian players like Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, and Yastika Bhatia. They have also signed overseas players like Natalie Sciver, Amelia Kerr, and Hayley Matthews to help them start their quest for a WPL title in the first season.
?- here's to sun, the sea, the blue-and-gold of Mumbai. Here's to our first-ever #WPL jersey and all she brings. ?#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #AaliRe pic.twitter.com/mOmNg0d9hOMumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 25, 2023
In addition, the team has begun training for the upcoming season, which will begin on March 4 with a clash between Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Giants. MI even shared a glimpse of their first training session.
Ready, set, go!Catch a glimpse of the opening day's practice flow! ??#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #AaliRe #WPL pic.twitter.com/JwzedzCMLn Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 25, 2023
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
It's Time For Another No. 18 To Lead RCB: Virat Kohli's Message To Smriti Mandhana As RCB Announces Their WPL Skipper
Women’s Premier League Will Be A Gamechanger For Women’s Cricket, Says Gujarat Giants’ Head Coach Rachael Haynes
Women’s Premier League Will Be A Gamechanger For Women’s Cricket, Says Gujarat Giants’ Head Coach Rachael Haynes
LIVE SCOREBOARD
New Zealand Vs England Live Cricket Score - 2nd Test - TEST
24 Feb 2023 03:30 IST - 28 Feb 2023
NZ trail by 297 runs
United Arab Emirates Vs Namibia Live Cricket Score - Match 2 - ODI
25 Feb 2023 11:30 IST
NAM need 126 runs in 252 balls at 3 rpo
Spain Vs Isle of Man Live Cricket Score - 1st T20I - T20
24 Feb 2023 14:30 IST | 09:00 GMT
Spain beat Isle of Man by 81 runs
Spain Vs Isle of Man Live Cricket Score - 2nd T20I - T20
24 Feb 2023 18:45 IST | 13:15 GMT
Match Abandoned
United Arab Emirates Vs Namibia Live Cricket Score - Match 1 - ODI
23 Feb 2023 11:30 IST | 06:00 GMT
United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 1 wicket
Nepal Vs Scotland Live Cricket Score - Match 6 - ODI
21 Feb 2023 08:45 IST | 03:15 GMT
Nepal beat Scotland by 2 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS