Mumbai Indians' jersey for the Women's Premier League's inaugural season has been revealed. Now that their women's team is in the WPL, the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League would like to do the same in the Women's Premier League. MI is sticking with its blue and gold aesthetic in their WPL Jersey too.

MI made this announcement on their Twitter and wrote, "here's to sun, the sea, the blue-and-gold of Mumbai. Here's to our first-ever #WPL jersey and all she brings. #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #AaliRe."

Mumbai have a long history of success with five titles to their name in the Indian Premier League and they hope to carry that tradition into the Women's Premier League. They have signed star Indian players like Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, and Yastika Bhatia. They have also signed overseas players like Natalie Sciver, Amelia Kerr, and Hayley Matthews to help them start their quest for a WPL title in the first season.

In addition, the team has begun training for the upcoming season, which will begin on March 4 with a clash between Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Giants. MI even shared a glimpse of their first training session.