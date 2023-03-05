WPL 2023: Twitter Floods As Shafali Verma Provides Delhi Capitals Blazing Start Against RCB
Delhi openers Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma turned the Brabourne Stadium upside down. They put together a massive 162 runs-opening partnership for their team in just 87 balls.
Mumbai: Women's Premier League had a blazing start with Mumbai Indians defeating Gujarat Giants by 143 runs in the opening match. The dynamic action continued on day 2 as Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals took on Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore.
RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first but the decision didn't go their way as Delhi openers Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma turned the Brabourne Stadium upside down. They put together a massive 162 runs-opening partnership for their team in just 87 balls.
Shafali Verma playing like this but it is against my favorite RCB... pic.twitter.com/y27GO3ZPW7
Hemant (@Sportscasmm) March 5, 2023
The way McCullum smashed RCB in there 1st game same way shafali is smashing here
Mohammed Asif (@Klassy_KLR) March 5, 2023
How to stop Meg and Shafali today ??
Peanut Butter 067 (@peanutbutter067) March 5, 2023
Delhi Capitals has arguably best openers in both the leagues. Warner and Shaw in IPL & Meg and Shafali in WPL!! #RCBvDC #WPL2023
shubham (@think_shubham) March 5, 2023
It has been a long time since seeing Shafali play like this, DC senior and youngster opener combo always work well.
Vineet B Vinayak (@VineetVinayak07) March 5, 2023
The Indian star opener Shafali Verma took away the shine from DC skipper Meg Lanning, who played a magnificent knock too. Just within a few minutes, Shafali Verma started trending on Twitter as her fans flooded the social media site following her blazing knock.
I think Shafali has had enough running for one day. Lanning can only smile. ?
Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 5, 2023
Is it the Meg Lanning effect that Shafali looks so composed and plays in a calculative way..
Has been ages since she has played a long innings..#WPL2023 #CricketTwitter #RCBvDC #Meglanning#Shafaliverma
Sudharsan (@tsudaerxan) March 5, 2023
Big hits were promised, Shafali Verma delivered ?#YehHaiNayiDilli #CapitalsUniverse #TATAWPL #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/U8X9PmtpG7
Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 5, 2023
RCB's Heather Knight dismissed both DC openers in the same over. However, they had done their job till then. Meg Lanning departed first after scoring 72 of 43 balls and three balls later Shafali Verma lost her wicket by being caught behind after scoring 84 of 45 balls.
