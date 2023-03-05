WPL 2023: Twitter Floods As Shafali Verma Provides Delhi Capitals Blazing Start Against RCB

Delhi openers Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma turned the Brabourne Stadium upside down. They put together a massive 162 runs-opening partnership for their team in just 87 balls.

RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first but the decision didn't go their way as Delhi openers Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma turned the Brabourne Stadium upside down. They put together a massive 162 runs-opening partnership for their team in just 87 balls.

Shafali Verma playing like this but it is against my favorite RCB... pic.twitter.com/y27GO3ZPW7

The way McCullum smashed RCB in there 1st game same way shafali is smashing here

How to stop Meg and Shafali today ??

Delhi Capitals has arguably best openers in both the leagues. Warner and Shaw in IPL & Meg and Shafali in WPL!! #RCBvDC #WPL2023

It has been a long time since seeing Shafali play like this, DC senior and youngster opener combo always work well.

The Indian star opener Shafali Verma took away the shine from DC skipper Meg Lanning, who played a magnificent knock too. Just within a few minutes, Shafali Verma started trending on Twitter as her fans flooded the social media site following her blazing knock.

I think Shafali has had enough running for one day. Lanning can only smile. ?

Is it the Meg Lanning effect that Shafali looks so composed and plays in a calculative way..

#CricketTwitter #RCBvDC #Meglanning#Shafaliverma Has been ages since she has played a long innings.. #WPL2023

Big hits were promised, Shafali Verma delivered ?#YehHaiNayiDilli #CapitalsUniverse #TATAWPL #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/U8X9PmtpG7

RCB's Heather Knight dismissed both DC openers in the same over. However, they had done their job till then. Meg Lanning departed first after scoring 72 of 43 balls and three balls later Shafali Verma lost her wicket by being caught behind after scoring 84 of 45 balls.