WPL 2023: Virat Kohli's Pep Talk Helps Smriti Mandhana's RCB Record First Win Of Tournament

Smriti Mandhan-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) recorded their first win of the WPL 2023 after defeating the star-studded UP Warriorz team by 5 wickets. The Bangalore franchise were on a five-match losing streak and were almost out of the tournament

Updated: March 16, 2023 11:02 AM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
Mumbai: Smriti Mandhan-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) recorded their first win of the WPL 2023 after defeating the star-studded UP Warriorz team by 5 wickets. The Bangalore franchise were on a five-match losing streak and were almost out of the tournament. However, the franchise's marquee face Virat Kohli was once again there to save the day.

He came and met with the RCB women's team and raised their morale prior to their clash with UP Warriorz. The pep talk was so wonderful that RCB were finally able to record their first WPL win. RCB posted the video of it on his official Twitter handle.

"I have been playing IPL for 15 years, I haven't won yet but that doesn't stop me excited, that's the effort I can put in. Always think about the opportunity rather than how bad it is now" said Kohli.

"We never lost six games in a row in our life and we played 15 years of international cricket almost together at the same stage. So, unexpected things can happen, and unfortunate things can happen but the reason, why I am here, is there is still hope there is still one percent chance and sometimes that chance is good enough but what matters is what you guys think about that one percent, are you willing to give absolutely everything that you have? Are you willing to give that one percent in tonight's game? To make that one into ten and ten and then grow that ten into thirty" Kohli also added.

