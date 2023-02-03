WPL: Blockbuster Opening Expected With Ambani's Mumbai Taking On Adani's Ahmedabad
The Women's IPL is set to get underway in the month of March with Team Mumbai taking on Team Ahmedabad in the first match of the tournamanent, according to a media report.
New Delhi: With the Women's Premier League (WPL) set to take place from this year onwards, the Board of Control for India (BCCI) is gearing up for a blockbuster opening. According to a report by Cricbuzz, Team Mumbai owned by Reliance-backed IndiaWin Sports will be up against Adani Group's Team Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 4, 2023. More to follow...
