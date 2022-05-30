Ahmedabad: It was an evening to remember in Ahmedabad as Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals on Sunday to clinch IPL 2022. Before the tournament got started, there were critics who pointed fingers at GT for the team they picked at the auction, but things fell into place and they won. Following the seven-wicket win, Wriddhiman Saha slammed critics who did not believe Gujarat could do it. Saha mentioned that it was his fifth final and his second IPL title.

“This is my 5th final and the 2nd final I have won, someone said our team was not good after the auctions, but we proved them wrong,” Saha said after the game.