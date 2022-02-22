New Delhi: Former India opener and commentator Aakash Chopra expressed his views candidly on his official YouTube channel on the Wriddhiman Saha controversy. On February 19, Saha triggered a controversy after posting WhatsApp messages sent by a journalist, who appeared to be demanding an exclusive interview. The Bengal cricketer is now, making his anguish public after not being picked for the Test squad against Sri Lanka, again at the centre of the latest controversy in Indian cricket.

Although Chopra was tight lipped about the identity of that journalist and made no attempts to speculate. “This person is some journalist. Because Saha has not said who he/she is, I am not going to speculate. The rumor market is extremely hot, a lot of people have made their conjectures. Whoever the journalist is, you are actually talking like a kidnapper.” Chopra said.

The former India cricketer pointed out that the journalist’s messages reeked of arrogance. Chopra went on to say that – “Choose the one who is going to help you’ – what clout you have that you are giving a threat and telling to choose him/her else face the consequences. ‘I will remember this’ – it is a threat. So much entitlement and arrogance. Where do you get this from?”

After being dropped from Indian Test squad, wicketkeeper batter Wriddhiman Saha had also lashed out at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly. Saha claimed that BCCI president Ganguly, in a Whatsapp chat, had allegedly assured him a place in the team after his unbeaten 61 runs in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur in November.

Now Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary Snehasish Ganguly, who is the elder brother of BCCI president Sourav, came down heavily on Saha, saying the wicketkeeper probably made an error of judgment by publicly commenting on a private conversation.

Inputs from IANS