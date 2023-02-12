WT20 World Cup 2023 : IND-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, India- Women vs Pakistan- Women , Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, 4th T20, At Newlands, Cape Town
The best players list for India-Women vs Pakistan-Women. IND-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips for the 4th T20 of the WT20 World Cup 2023, Group B.
My Dream11 Team India- Women vs Pakistan- Women Dream11 Team Prediction WT20 World Cup 2023 : The stage is set for one of the most anticipated clashes of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup. India's women will lock horns against Pakistan's women in the 4th T20 at Newlands, Cape Town.
With Smriti Mandhana doubtful to play in the match, the women in blue will still look forward to beginning their campaign with a win.
On the other side, it would be a big task for the Bismah Mahroof-led Pakistan team to get past the strong Indian side and register a win in their first league game.The best players list for India-Women vs Pakistan-Women. Dream11 Team Player List, IND-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips for the 4th T20 of the WT20 World Cup 2023, Group B. TOSS: The match toss between India- Women vs Pakistan- Women will take place at 06:00 PM IST Start Time: 12 February, 06:30 PM IST Venue: The match between India- Women and Pakistan- Women will take place at Newlands, Cape Town IND-W vs PAK-W My Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh Batsmen: Ayesha Naseem, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nida Dar (vc) All-rounders: Aliya Riaz, Deepti Sharma Bowlers: Fatima Sana, Devika Vaidhya, Radha Yadav IND-W vs PAK-W Probable XI India- Women (IND-W): JI Rodrigues, H Deol, Shafali Verma, H Kaur(C), DB Sharma, DP Vaidya, Richa Ghosh, S Pandey, P Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, K Anjali Sarwani Pakistan- Women (PAK-W): Javeria Khan, Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar, Bismah Maroof(C), Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Nawaz, Nashra Sandhu, Sana Fatima, Aiman Anwer Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
