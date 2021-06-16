Having won the series against England, New Zealand would be brimming with confidence ahead of the World Test Championship final against India in Southampton starting 18th July. India, however, have all bases covered and would look to avenge the World Cup 2019 semi-final loss in England. India captain Virat Kohli is spoilt for choices at the moment with all players available for selection. The presence of Kane Williamson and BJ Watling would bolster the Black Caps as the stage is set for a riveting contest.

We at india.com tried to explore the playing eleven, possible options both the sides have leading into the biggest event in Test cricket.