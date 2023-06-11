Travis Head Addresses WTC Final Victory

"Lot of hard work over the two years. It's been nice. That's been the approach for two years (positive approach with the bat). Said through the week that I want to be able to be proactive. I was tested throughout the innings. It was nice to be out there for a period of time with Smudge. Amazing week. Amazing Test from him and what we've come to expect (from him) here in England. Hope it's a big couple of months from him. And I've always said that it feels like all the plans go to him, all the attention he draws, and I can just go about my work.," said Travis Head after receiving Player of the match.

"Nice to spend some time out with him. I've always had the confidence. It's about going out there and expressing that. It took me some time and everyone goes through that. I've always been open to change, open to learning. I've bedded down somewhat of a blueprint. It's not always going to work. It's nice to work that out in such a big game and hopefully continues in the next couple of months. Lot of what-ifs going to bed last night. We've come across such moments through the two years where we've had to grind it out. Were able to do that again today," he added.