WTC Final 2023: Fans Storm Twitter After Australia Beat India By 209 Runs

Team India's wait to win an ICC Trophy after 2013 continues after Australia beat them by 209 runs to win the WTC Final 2023

Updated: June 11, 2023 5:41 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Pat Cummins-led Australia defeated Rohit Sharma's Team India by a massive margin of 209 runs to win the World Test Championship Final 2023 at the Kennington Oval on Sunday. After winning the WTC Final 2023, the Aussies have become the first team in history to win all ICC Trophies.

Fans are extremely gutted after the loss of Team India and have stormed Twitter to express their disappointment. The Indian team lost their all remaining seven wickets in the first session of the final day.

Travis Head Addresses WTC Final Victory

"Lot of hard work over the two years. It's been nice. That's been the approach for two years (positive approach with the bat). Said through the week that I want to be able to be proactive. I was tested throughout the innings. It was nice to be out there for a period of time with Smudge. Amazing week. Amazing Test from him and what we've come to expect (from him) here in England. Hope it's a big couple of months from him. And I've always said that it feels like all the plans go to him, all the attention he draws, and I can just go about my work.," said Travis Head after receiving Player of the match.

"Nice to spend some time out with him. I've always had the confidence. It's about going out there and expressing that. It took me some time and everyone goes through that. I've always been open to change, open to learning. I've bedded down somewhat of a blueprint. It's not always going to work. It's nice to work that out in such a big game and hopefully continues in the next couple of months. Lot of what-ifs going to bed last night. We've come across such moments through the two years where we've had to grind it out. Were able to do that again today," he added.

