New Delhi: Shubman Gill's second innings came to an end on 18 runs off just 19 balls after a controversial single-handed catch from Australian all-rounder Cameron Green on day four of WTC Final 2023 at the Kennington Oval in London on Saturday.

The decision went to the third umpire who after examining it over and over again declared it out. Everyone at the Oval including the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma couldn't believe the decision. Fans present at the stadium started chanting 'Cheater Cheater' after the decision.

AUS Give India Target Of 444 Runs

Wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey remained unbeaten on 66 as Australia declared their second innings at 270/8 in 84.3 overs in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at The Oval here, setting India a daunting target of 444.

It means that if India were to win the coveted Mace, starting from 45 minutes left in the second session, they need to break the world record of 418 for the most successful fourth innings chase in a Test match on a not-so-easy pitch to bat on.

Carey showed fine composure and middled his shots well to hit eight fours in his unbeaten 105-ball vigil. He found an able ally in Mitchell Starc, who made a nice 41 while sharing a quick 93-run stand for the seventh wicket.

In order to win the WTC final 2023, India will have to create history as no team has ever chased more than 418 runs in Test Cricket and the highest successful chase at Oval is of 263 runs that England chased 121 years back against Australia.