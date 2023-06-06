Advertisement

WTC Final 2023: Rohit Sharma Injured? Likely to Miss India vs Australia Mega Final

Updated: June 6, 2023 3:23 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: The World Test Championship is just two days away. India and Australia will face each other in the final showdown of WTC 2023. There is a major setback for Indian team as captain Rohit Sharma picked up an injury during practice session.

According to reports in Rev sports Rohit hit his left thumb when he came for net practice.

"Rohit Sharma was hit in the left thumb while knocking during practice. He came out of the nets. Physio Kamalesh attended to him & applied a tape. After a while he put on his gloves to go back into the nets but decided against it likely as a precautionary measure" Rev Sports Tweeted.

 

Australia finished at the top of the WTC 2021 23 points table with 66.67 points per cent (PCT) in 19 Tests. Whereas with 58.8 PCT, India finished in second place. It is the second consecutive time India has managed to get the better of Australia.

