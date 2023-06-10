Shubman Gill posted the image of Cameron Green's catch on his Twitter handle with two magnifying glass emojis and a disappointed face emoji. He even posted the same image on his Instagram story with four clapping emojis.

New Delhi: Shubman Gill's controversial dismissal on day four of the World Test Championship Final at the Kennington Oval has sparked controversy all over the social media space and the situation escalated to the next level after the star opener finally created to it from his official social media handles.

India opener Shubman Gill's dismissal, caused by a one-handed catch by Cameron Green in the second innings of the WTC Final has triggered a widespread debate on whether the ball had touched the ground or not.

Gill was out when Boland extracted an outside edge off his defensive prod, and the ball flew low to Green's left at third slip. The tall all-rounder took out his left hand and took a one-handed screamer, with the third umpire Richard Kettleborough adjudging it as a clean catch after viewing multiple replays of it.

As soon as the 'out' decision was shown on the giant screen, Gill and India skipper Rohit Sharma were left unconvinced by the decision as tea was taken immediately, with fans debating whether the batter was out or not, as well as if Green had avoided hitting the ball on the grass when his hand came on the ground after catching the ball.

Kohli-Rahane Keep India Alive In 444 Chase

Australia looked to be in a prime position to win the World Test Championship (WTC) Final when they declared on 270/8 and set India a daunting target of 444, something which has never happened in a successful fourth innings chase in the history of Test cricket

But Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane put together a solid unbeaten 71-run partnership on yet another day of gripping Test cricket action and took India to 164/3 at stumps on Day Four, keeping India alive in the chase with 280 runs needed on the final day of the match on Sunday.

On a pitch that has flattened out and looks devoid of demons in terms of movement and bounce, Kohli was in fantastic touch to be 44 not out off just 60 balls. On the other hand, Rahane is unconquered on 20 as the duo set up the match towards an exciting finish, while Australia will be aiming to get seven right balls to bowl out India quickly.

(with IANS inputs)