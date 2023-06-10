New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is among the people who couldn't digest the third umpire's decision of giving Shubman Gill out after the controversial catch by the Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green during the WTC Final 2023 at the Kennington Oval in London, on Saturday.

Cameron Green took single-handed catch to end Gill's innings on 18 runs off 19 balls. However, the catch was extremely close, so the onfield umpires went to the TV umpire, who after checking it over and over again declared it out.

Fans all across the globe are criticising the decision by the umpire. Sehwag posted a meme on his official Twitter handle to troll the third umpire. He posted a picture of a blindfolded man and captioned it by writing "Third umpire while making that decision of Shubman Gill. Inconclusive evidence. When in doubt, it's Not Out."