WTC Final 2023: Virender Sehwag Trolls Third Umpire After Shubman Gill's Controversial Catch
Virender Sehwag is among the people who couldn't digest the third umpire's decision of giving Shubman Gill out after the controversial catch taken by Cameron Green
New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is among the people who couldn't digest the third umpire's decision of giving Shubman Gill out after the controversial catch by the Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green during the WTC Final 2023 at the Kennington Oval in London, on Saturday.
Cameron Green took single-handed catch to end Gill's innings on 18 runs off 19 balls. However, the catch was extremely close, so the onfield umpires went to the TV umpire, who after checking it over and over again declared it out.
Fans all across the globe are criticising the decision by the umpire. Sehwag posted a meme on his official Twitter handle to troll the third umpire. He posted a picture of a blindfolded man and captioned it by writing "Third umpire while making that decision of Shubman Gill. Inconclusive evidence. When in doubt, it's Not Out."
Third umpire while making that decision of Shubman Gill.
Inconclusive evidence. When in doubt, it's Not Out #WTC23Final pic.twitter.com/t567cvGjub
Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 10, 2023
IND Need 444 Runs To Win
India lost Shubman Gill under debatable circumstances at the stroke of tea on Day Four in a daunting chase of 444 in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia at The Oval on Saturday. At the end of the second session, India reached 41/1 in 7.1 overs.
After tea, Cheteshwar Pujara joined the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and their half-century partnership helped India recover from the early blow. Both batters steadily approached after an early dismissal of Shubman Gill and progressed the scoreboard at a good pace.
India were put in to chase after wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey remained unbeaten on 66 as Australia declared their second innings at 270/8 in 84.3 overs, inviting India to break the World Record of 418 for the most successful fourth innings chase in a Test match for winning the coveted Mace.
COMMENTS