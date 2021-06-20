New Delhi: Veteran South Africa pacer Dale Steyn pointed out the flaws in Cheteshwar Pujara’s knock during the first innings of the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand. Pujara scored just 8 runs before getting dismissed by Trent Boult after facing 54 balls. The Saurashtra batsman is known for playing some slow and disciplined knocks. However, he is often get criticized for his scoring rate as some claims that it puts pressure on others to score at a quicker rate.

During his 54-ball stay on Day 2 of the WTC Final, Pujara didn’t rotate strike a single time which was criticized by many.

Steyn said that Pujara could have created more opportunities to rotate the strike to release some pressure from himself as well as for his team.

“You want to see somebody like Pujara. Now he faced 50 balls and we know that this is kind of player that he is. But I’m sure if he looked back and looked at the sample of video analysis, he would find that there are deliveries there where he could have created the opportunity to maybe rotate a little bit more strike. I saw something come up and it was like 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 and then a wicket. I’m sure in all those 50 balls, he could have rotated strike and just gotten that scoring to nudge on a little bit for himself and as well as his team.” Steyn said on ESPNCricinfo.

India lost three wickets on Day 2 but they were unable to rotate strike at the regular interval after the first session of the game.

Steyn said that rotation of strike is the cliche of the game but it does matter.

“India would be happy that they haven’t lost as many wicket but they want to be able to keep that scoreboard ticking and keep that rotation going. These are clich s of the game but they all do matter,” added Steyn.