Southampton: The Virat Kohli-led Indian side was seen sweating it out in what happens to be their first group training session ahead of the all-important World Test Championship final to be held in Southampton starting 18th June. While Ravichandran Ashwin was seen rolling his arm over in the video, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were also among those in the bowling group who were seen hitting the nets. Cheteshwar Pujara was going through his usual batting drills with Rishabh Pant doing what he does best, hitting the ball out of the park.

Kohli was his usual self with the bat in the nets as Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj was seen bowling with a lot of intensity. India will be keen to get into the grove after a long break and will be looking to get used to the conditions before the first ball is bowled. With all the fast bowlers fit to play, India are spoilt for choices at the moment. Siraj has already done enough to claim a spot in the final eleven but given Ishant’s experience at the big stage, it won’t be an easy decision to make.

With Ravindra Jadeja a certainty in the playing eleven, it would be interesting to see if the team management opts for Ashwin as the second spinner or goes for an extra batsman to bolster the batting. All in all the stage is set in what promises to be an exciting contest between the two best teams in the world.