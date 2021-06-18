New Delhi: The Indian skipper Virat Kohli has played down the importance of the World Test Championship title. Kohli feels that winning the WTC is not the final frontier and winning the match will not make either team the best in the world. The Indian captain added that they have worked hard in the last five years and thus they are reaping the rewards for their hard work.

The Indian team has been a consistent Test team in the last five years under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. They have finished the last five years as the number one Test team in ICC rankings. However, New Zealand recently reclaimed the top position from India after they defeated England by 1-0 in the two-match Test series.

The Indian team under the leadership of Virat Kohli has done a magnificent job while playing in overseas conditions and the results have been palpable. Kohli led the team to a historic series win in Australia in 2018-19 and then Ajinkya Rahane led the team to a memorable win in Australia again in 2020-21.

Virat Kohli said while talking to Star Sports, “We are so delighted that we are in the final, we feel we have earned our place and belong where we are. We are happy some spectators are going to watch, which is justice for something of this magnitude because a big final without spectators would have been anticlimactic. It’s not the final frontier, it’s just another feather to add to our hat that we have created as a Test team. It’s a culmination of the toil over the last 4-5 years”.

“We have identified these players and condensed it down, and for me as a captain and for us as a team, it’s not just good cricket over 6 months, but over the last 5 years. This is just a game that has a bit more value-added to it, but every Test has had the same value over the last few years which is why we’re ranked highly. Test cricket tests your grit and your resolve. You have to wake up and have the belief and determination to turn up and turn things around every day of the Test, how to come back from a tough situation and hang in there. It’s a metaphor for life”.

Kohli has the goal of taking this Indian team to greater heights. On the other hand, the toss at Southampton for the WTC final has been delayed and the first session is washed out.