WTC Final: How Sri Lanka Can Shatter India's Qualification Hopes For Summit Clash

The path is difficult for the Lankan side as they had to win both test matches against New Zealand to confirm their birth in the WTC finals.

New Delhi: The Australian side has confirmed its seat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, but the second finalist is yet to be decided. The Australian side has confirmed its seat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, but the second finalist is yet to be decided.

Although India is the prime favourite to play against the Aussies in the WTC final, there are still chances that Sri Lanka could shatter India's hope of grabbing the spot in the final.

As India is playing the last test match of the 4-match series against Australia, Sri Lanka is playing New Zealand in the 1st test of the 2-match series in New Zealand.

Many factors will determine India's entry into the WTC final. A win in the 4th Test will confirm the spot for Rohit and Co in the WTC finals. If India wins, there will be no chance for the Lankan side even if they win both Test matches against New Zealand. But a draw or loss for India will bring Sri Lanka back into the fight.

The path is difficult for the Lankan side as they had to win both test matches against New Zealand to confirm their berth for the WTC final. Failing to do so will make the Indian side go through and clash with Australia for the World Test Championship title at The Oval, London from 7 to 11 June.

Australia batted remarkably well on Day 1 against India. The Aussies scored 255 runs for the loss of 4 wickets with Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green not out on 104 and 49, respectively.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka scored 305-6 at the time of stumps. Kusal Mendis led from the front for the Lankans and scored 87 runs. Angelo Mathews also contributed 47 runs.