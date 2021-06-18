New Delhi: Former England captain Michael Vaughan once again fired shots on the Indian cricket team through his Twitter account. Vaughan, who is very vocal about his opinions on social media, said that Virat Kohli and Co. are saved by the weather on Day 1 of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. The first session of Day 1 has been washed out due to rain and there is a very slight possibility of having a game time in the entire day.

“I see India have been saved by the weather . #WorldTestChampionship,” Vaughan tweeted.

I see India have been saved by the weather . 😜 #WorldTestChampionship Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 18, 2021

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also took to Twitter to provide an update on the weather forecast in Southampton and stated that the first session on Day 1 will not be played.

“Update: Unfortunately there will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final. #WTC21,” BCCI further added.

Update: Unfortunately there will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final. #WTC21 BCCI (@BCCI) June 18, 2021

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen also posted the UK’s weather update on Twitter.

“World Test Championship to start in UK today & it’s hammering it down!” he wrote.

World Test Championship to start in UK today & it’s hammering it down! 🌧🌧🌧🌧🌧🌧🌧🌧🌧🌧🌧 Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 18, 2021

The match was scheduled to start at 3pm (IST) but the weather ensured that the pitch at the Ageas Bowl was covered and the toss was delayed.

The ICC has kept a reserve day to make up for time lost because of inclement weather.

Rain has been forecast in Southampton for the most part of the inaugural title clash in the longest format.