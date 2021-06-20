New Delhi: Team India captain Virat Kohli completes a 10-year anniversary in his Test career on Sunday. Kohli, who is currently leading the Indian team in the ongoing World Test Championship final against New Zealand, made his Test debut on June 20, 2011 against West Indies. However, the undisputed run-machine of modern-day cricket didn’t have the best start on debut as he scored just 4 and 15 was dismissed by Fidel Edwards in both innings. It doesn’t stop Kohli to become one of the greats to ever play the game. So far, Kohli has scored 7490 runs in 91 matches at a sublime average of 52.37 with 27 centuries.

On his 10th year Test anniversary, Kohli will come out to bat in Southampton on 44 and he will look to end his century drought on the special occasion. The Indian captain was rock solid on the Day 2 of the WTC final as he stood tall against the New Zealand bowlers despite the overcast conditions. He faced 124 balls and scored just one boundary during his disciplined knock so far.

Kohli has always been a big advocate of Test cricket and rated it as the top format in the game of cricket. After taking the captaincy charge from Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kohli has taken Indian cricket to big heights in Test cricket. India emerged as the No. 1 side for the season 2020-21 in the ICC annual ranking update. It was the 5th consecutive occasion when the Indian team managed to end the year on the top.

Meanwhile in the WTC Final, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave a solid start with a 62-run stand for the opening wicket. However, the duo returned to Pavillion in quick succession. Test specialists Pujara also failed to score big on the special occasion and got out on just 8. At the stumps on Day 2, India captain Kohli (44*) was accompanied by his deputy Ajinkya Rahane (29*).