WTC Final | It Will be Down to Batsmen: Aakash Chopra Picks MVP of Both Teams

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels the World Test Championship final clash between India and New Zealand will come down to the batsmen of both teams. Chopra believes the batting unit of both teams cancel each other as they have quality fast bowlers in their side. Furthermore, India has experienced spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

New Zealand has fast bowlers like Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry. All of these fast bowlers have the pace under their belt. Moreover, Boult and Southee can trouble the Indian batsmen with their swing.

On the other hand, the Indian pace battery has taken giant strides in the recent past. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma have delivered in all the conditions. Furthermore, India has a potent bench strength as they have bowlers like Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube Channel, “The bowlers of both teams are good, who will do well in English conditions, whether it is Boult, Wagner, Southee or Jamieson for New Zealand or Bumrah, Shami and Ishant for India. India has two good spinners as well. I feel the bowling will just cancel each other out, it will be down to the batsmen.”

Meanwhile, the renowned commentator picked Kane Williamson as the MVP for New Zealand whereas he selected Virat Kohli as the MVP for the Indian team in the WTC final.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYsOgi0M7qk

“If you look towards New Zealand, then you hundred per cent look towards Kane Williamson, that he will do well in these conditions although he did not do well in the first Test against England. His numbers in England are not very good and will be coming back from an elbow injury. So the pressure will be on him but there will be a lot of dependency on him as well,” observed Aakash Chopra.

It is going to be an interesting battle between India and New Zealand in the WTC final as two potent teams will take on each other at Ageas Bowl, Southampton from June 18.