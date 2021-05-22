Kyle Jamieson, who became IPL 2021’s second most expensive buy after Chris Morris, has finally responded to a query on refusing to bowl at Virat Kohli with the Dukes ball at RCB nets during IPL 2021. During a casual chat with RCB teammate Dan Christian on the YouTube channel ‘The Grade Cricketer’ – Jamieson revealed that Virat Kohli asked him to bowl with the Dukes ball in the nets. He said there was no chance he was going to bowl to Kohli before the World Test Championship final. India and New Zealand are all set to face each other in the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship final at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, starting June 18.

The 26-year-old Jamieson has taken a U-turn and said that he going to use Dukes ball towards the end of IPL 2021. While discussing his relationship with the RCB captain at a virtual press conference from UK, the Black Caps all-rounder said that Kohli and he had a general chat about his experience of playing in England. However, both of them decided to end the conversation with a parting jibe. “We were talking generally about cricket, having played against each other 12 months before. He was asking me if I had played in England, what his own experiences had been there. No specifics. We went our ways with a sort of parting jibe ‘See you in a month’s time.'”

“I had two Dukes balls in my bag but I didn’t get the chance to use them. I was going to bring them out at the back end of the tournament,” he said.

Responding to a query from the comments section made by his RCB teammate Christian on a podcast episode, that has since been deleted, that he had not fallen for Kohli’s attempt to face him at nets with the Dukes ball. The ball which be used for the WTC final between India and New Zealand.

“Pretty cagey from Virat actually, right in the first week we were here Virat says ‘Oh, if you want to have a bowl against me in the nets, I am more than happy to face’. Jamie was like, ‘No chance I am going to bowl at you!'” Christian had said.

Earlier, RCB all-rounder Jamieson had lavished praise on Kohli’s style of leadership and said it complements his thought process. Jamieson, a 6 feet 8 inch giant, had also accepted that bowling on slower Indian tracks require a different set of skill-sets.

“He (Kohli) is such an experienced leader. He is a skilful leader and the way that he approaches the games certainly complements the way I like to go about things,” Jamieson said ahead of RCB’s thrd game in IPL 2021. “He is competitive, he is aggressive and likes to take the game on, which is something I like to adopt as well,” Jamieson said.