New Delhi: Former England captain Michael Vaughan has come out with his own list of players to watch out for in the final of the World Test Championship to be held in England between the no.1 ranked Test side India and New Zealand at Southampton. To everyone’s surprise, Vaughan did not go for any of the big names such as India captain Virat Kohli or his counterpart Kane Williamson but instead rooted for two youngsters and a veteran to come good in the all-important match.

“First is Kyle Jamieson as he’s had a magnificent start to his Test career. Next is Rishabh Pant as he’s the star of the world game. He has been incredible over the last few months, especially against Australia and England. Next, I’ll go with BJ Watling in his swansong as he’s been a fantastic servant for New Zealand cricket,” Vaughan told CricTracker.

Talking about ‘The Hundred’ which the former England captain thinks to be a massive success said, “The Hundred had a lot of criticism. I love T20 cricket; great razzmatazz, but it goes on for too long; there’s time-outs; there’s too much talking in between balls and it goes on forever. The Hundred is going to be the next big thing in world cricket.”

The inaugural edition of ‘The Hundred’ is scheduled to be played in England in the coming season which many believe will add an air of freshness to the sport and can turn out to be really attractive for the global audience.

The Hundred will be a 100-ball cricket tournament involving eight men’s and women’s teams located in all the major cities across England and Wales.