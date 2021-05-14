New Delhi: Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar is of the opinion that India would be well served to pick Shardul Thakur as the third seamer ahead of Mohammed Siraj in the ICC World Test Championship final. Siraj, who has been in red-hot form with the ball in hand in recent times is still one of the contenders to play the match but Thakur might not be a bad option, reckoned Manjrekar given the fact that he can bat as well lower down the order.

“When India play New Zealand in the first half of the English summer in the World Test Championship final, I would prefer Shardul Thakur — being a swing bowler — to be the third seamer behind Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami,” Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.com.

Manjrekar went to explain the reason behind why he thinks Thakur should be picked ahead of Siraj. With conditions in England expected to be similar to that of New Zealand, Thakur being a proper swing bowler can be more than handy with the ball in English conditions.

“Let me elaborate: when India were in New Zealand, one of the things that India missed was a proper swing bowler. I know Indians didn’t bat well but one of the reasons why New Zealand won was because they had proper swing bowlers who could exploit the conditions in New Zealand,” he said.

To validate his point, even more, Manjrekar said that the first half of English summer is much like the weather of New Zealand and with the sun not expected to come out much it would ideal for swing bowling in conditions that will largely remain overcast.

“Now the first half of the English summer, the sun doesn’t come out as much. So the condition will be similar to what we had in New Zealand,” he added.