<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Team India young gun Shubman Gill took a stunning catch on Tuesday to get rid of veteran Ross Taylor in the World Test Championship Final. On Day 5 of the summit clash, India struggled to take a wicket in the initial overs but they built pressure on Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor with dot balls. <p></p> <p></p>On the first ball of the 64th over, Mohammed Shami provided the crucial breakthrough as he pitched a bit up as compared to his length in previous overs. Taylor failed to check his shot at the last minute and pushed it towards short covers where Shubman Gill took a screamer. The 22-year-old with a full stretched dive to his left managed to grab the catch. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">What a catch shubman &#x1f525;&#x1f525; <p></p>Kiwis are on backfoot<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NZvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NZvIND</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ICCWTCFinal?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ICCWTCFinal</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/worldtestchampionshipfinal?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#worldtestchampionshipfinal</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Shubmangill?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Shubmangill</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gill?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gill</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kohli?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kohli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/indvsnz?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#indvsnz</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/indvsnz?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#indvsnz</a> <a href="https://t.co/mx7zz9y5yf">pic.twitter.com/mx7zz9y5yf</a></p> <p></p> Himanshu (@himanshu2782005) <a href="https://twitter.com/himanshu2782005/status/1407305415826698244?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>Taylor scored 11 runs off 37 balls after New Zealand resumed Day 5 with 101 for 2 at the scoreboard. <p></p> <p></p>It was Shami's first wicket of the innings but he was the one who impressed many with his late swing which caused trouble for New Zealand batters in overcast conditions. <p></p> <p></p>However, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is still in the middle and is looking very confident with his approach despite scoring at a below 20 strike rate in the 90 balls he faced so far. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile<b>, </b>The fifth day's play of the World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand began after a half-an-hour delay on Tuesday. <p></p> <p></p>Only 141.2 overs of play has been possible in the past four days due to rain and wet outfield as Day 1 and 4 were completely washed out. The reserve sixth day will be utilised on Wednesday as the two teams seek a clear winner.