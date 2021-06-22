New Delhi: Team India young gun Shubman Gill took a stunning catch on Tuesday to get rid of veteran Ross Taylor in the World Test Championship Final. On Day 5 of the summit clash, India struggled to take a wicket in the initial overs but they built pressure on Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor with dot balls.

On the first ball of the 64th over, Mohammed Shami provided the crucial breakthrough as he pitched a bit up as compared to his length in previous overs. Taylor failed to check his shot at the last minute and pushed it towards short covers where Shubman Gill took a screamer. The 22-year-old with a full stretched dive to his left managed to grab the catch.

Taylor scored 11 runs off 37 balls after New Zealand resumed Day 5 with 101 for 2 at the scoreboard.

It was Shami’s first wicket of the innings but he was the one who impressed many with his late swing which caused trouble for New Zealand batters in overcast conditions.

However, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is still in the middle and is looking very confident with his approach despite scoring at a below 20 strike rate in the 90 balls he faced so far.

Meanwhile, The fifth day’s play of the World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand began after a half-an-hour delay on Tuesday.

Only 141.2 overs of play has been possible in the past four days due to rain and wet outfield as Day 1 and 4 were completely washed out. The reserve sixth day will be utilised on Wednesday as the two teams seek a clear winner.