WTC Final: Tim Southee Backs Umesh Yadav To Come Good In Summit Clash Against Australia

Tim Southee said Umesh Yadav has played a lot of cricket in England and is well used to the conditions, adding that he can swing the ball at good pace.

Updated: March 29, 2023 9:57 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
New Delhi: New Zealand Test captain Tim Southee has backed kolkata teammate Umesh Yadav to come good during the World Test Championship final against Pat Cummins' Australia. India and Australia will face in the World Test Championship final at the Oval from June 7.

Rohit Sharma-led India made it to their second consecutive WTC final after beating Australia 2-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Indian side is battling with injuries to key players like Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. India's pace attack will determine the team's fate in the marquee event.

Mohammed Shami has been bowling brilliantly along with Mohammed Siraj, however, the team needs one good fast bowler who can fix the jigsaw of India's pace attack. In the absence of Bumrah, Umesh Yadav has played that role and Southee believes Yadav can be the game changer for India. Southee said Umesh has played plenty of cricket in the UK and the experience will come in handy for him.

"Conditions will obviously be different in the UK. Also, Umesh has played enough Test cricket and he will be looking forward to the chance of playing in a Test Championship final in conditions that should suit his type of bowling," Southee told The Telegraph at the Knights' team hotel on Tuesday.

"He is an exciting bowler who bowls at a good pace and can swing the ball. So hopefully, he'll do well in those English conditions."

The last time India played at the Oval, Umesh picked six wickets and played a significant role in India's 157-run win over England.

Southee was asked if he wants to give any advice to Umesh to which the Kiwi pacer said that Umesh is experienced enough to adjust to the conditions and make a plan of his own.

WTC Final: Tim Southee Backs Umesh Yadav To Come Good In Summit Clash Against Australia
