WTC Final – Tim Southee Will Trouble India Most in Swinging Conditions – Monty Panesar

Former England spinner Monty Panesar feels Tim Southee will trouble the Indian team the most in the favourable swinging conditions in the forthcoming World Test Championship final. Southee has all the experience under his belt and he can move the new ball both ways.

The New Zealand pack leader has a potent outswinger in his armoury and he can be a big threat for the Indian team. Panesar believes the Indian batsmen will need to wary of the full delivery, which will leave the right-handers. The former English spinner also added that Southee is very clever in his bowling approach. Southee had scalped a five-wicket haul in the first Test match against England.

“I think Tim Southee will trouble the Indians the most in the swinging conditions. He is quite clever. He draws the batsman in by bowling slightly wide of the crease and slightly fuller. And that’s gonna be the danger ball for the Indian batsman. He’s going to lure them into hitting a half volley into the covers, and he will look to swing that ball. So that’s the ball the Indians need to watch out for,” Panesar said while speaking with sports presenter Dr Yash Kashikar on Sportzoclock.

On the other hand, Panesar believes New Zealand will hold the cards against India as they have the variety in their bowling line-up. Trent Boult can get the ball to swing back into the right-handers whereas Kyle Jamieson can use his height to great advantage. Neil Wagner is well known to hit the deck hard and bowl long spells.

“I think New Zealand look slightly the better side. The reason being they have a lot more variations. They have a left-armer, right-armer and the tall bowler Jamieson as well. And that’s a lot more difficult for a batsman to adjust to. “So NZ will be hoping that the Indians will be preparing against the likes of a right armer and a left-armer and practising with the ball swinging because that is where it is going to be really testing for India,” he said.

India and New Zealand will face each other in the final of the WTC at Ageas Bowl, Southampton from June 18.