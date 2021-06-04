WTC Final – Vikram Rathour Reveals Biggest Quality of Virat Kohli

India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour has revealed the biggest quality of Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Rathour, who has observed Kohli from close corners as a batting mentor, feels the talisman’s ability to adapt to different conditions is his biggest strength. Kohli has been able to deliver in all the conditions and he is one of the best batsmen in the world.

In fact, Kohli is the solitary batsman in International cricket to have an average of more than 50 in all three formats of the game. The linchpin has been one of the most consistent performers in all the three formats of the game and he has scored consistently against all teams and in all conditions.

“Virat is, of course, the best in the world. His records speak for him. The kind of talent and consistency he’s shown is there for all of us to see. His work ethics are second to none. But for me, the biggest quality I’ve seen in Virat, and I’ve said it before too, is his adaptability. In that aspect, he’s unique. He is someone who can effortlessly shift gears and change his game depending on the situation and that is his biggest quality,” Rathour explained while talking to Times of India.

Rathour recalled the 2016 Test match when Virat Kohli scored a double century against the West Indies without hitting the ball in the air after scoring 973 runs in the IPL. Kohli was batting on another level back in 2016.

“In 2016, when he scored those four hundred in the IPL, he hit some 40-odd sixes and had a strike rate of 150-plus. I joined the team, as a selector, after that IPL and we were playing the West Indies in Tests. Now this guy, who’d just come from the IPL having scored 900-plus runs, goes into the first Test and scored a double hundred without hitting a single ball in the air,” Rathour shared.

Rathour added that Virat Kohli is a complete package as there is hardly any chinks in his armour. Kohli will play a massive role in the WTC final against New Zealand, which will take place at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton from June 18.