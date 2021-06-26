New Delhi: Former Indian batsman Arun Lal has put his weight behind Virat Kohli after he could not deliver the goods in the all-important World Championship final against New Zealand. Kohli scored 44 and 13 in each of the innings and could not get going. However, Lal stated that all the Indian batsmen looked vulnerable against the Dukes ball and it is not fair to blame Virat Kohli alone.

Kohli look comfortable in the first innings and showed his class on the second day as he scored 44 runs. However, the right-hander was plumbed in front of the wickets by Kyle Jamieson as he could not add to his overnight score on Day 3. The Indian skipper then looked at sea in the second innings as Kyle Jamieson breathed down his neck consistently. Kohli was dismissed while meddling with an outside off-stump delivery, which he could have left easily.

Kohli was always going to be a big wicket for New Zealand and Kyle Jamieson was able to get the better of the Indian captain on both occasions.

“We can’t really say it was a bad shot. Your foot is two feet away from the ball and you still hit it for a boundary, everyone then says it’s a classy shot. But if you miss a similar kind of ball and it takes the edge, people will then say, ‘No footwork, playing away from the body. Horrible shot’. That’s not the way you should deal with it. Besides, all our batsmen looked vulnerable against the Dukes ball. Why blame Virat alone?” Lal told the Telegraph.

“Virat made a mistake, and that happens. There’s so much pressure on him, while the ball was also moving a lot in such conditions. Prior to that, he was covering for the ball that came in as he was LBW last time. Now, if you are unlucky, you will nick it. Besides, that was a very good spell by (Kyle) Jamieson (in the second innings),” Lal pointed out.

Kohli isn’t out of form but he is definitely out of runs as per his own high standards. The Indian skipper will look to turn the tables in the series against England.