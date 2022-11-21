Mount Maunganui: Suryakumar Yadav smashed his second T20I century to help India with a 65 runs victory over Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in the second T20I played at the Bay Oval. Surya’s knock helped Team India put 191 runs on the scoreboard and then the Indian bowling line up bowled out Kiwis on 126 runs. Deepak Hooda grabbed 4 wickets for the Men in Blue side.

The no.1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav is currently at the peak of his career. He was the third highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2022 and smashed this thunderous century in the first match following the T20 World Cup. Surya has left countless fans across the world awestruck and the former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is one of them.

My man Sky Yadav coming through again ? Best T20 player in the world right now! https://t.co/fROgL4X277 Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 20, 2022

The Scottish Warrior’s reaction to Suryakumar’s century has taken over Internet. Drew tweeted his reaction and wrote “My man Sky Yadav coming through again Best T20 player in the world right now!”

Drew McIntyre recently also appreciated Virat Kohli for his extraordinary performance in the T20 World Cup 2022. The former champ is currently involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline. He would team up with Brawling Brutes and Kevin Owens to take on the Bloodline in a ‘War Games’ match at Survivor Series.

Suryakumar Yadav continues to amaze people be it fans, cricketers or people from other sports. Team India would face New Zealand in the third and final T20I of the series in an attempt to win the series by 2-0 on Tuesday.