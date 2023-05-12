Yashavi Should Have Replaced Rahul: Ex-ENG Skipper Wants RR Opener In Indian Squad For WTC Final

New Delhi: Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul ruled out of World Test Championship final due to injury, to undergo thigh surgery. The Lucknow Super Giants captain injured his hamstring while fielding during the 43rd match of IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Stadium on 1 May.

The BCCI in a statement revealed, "After consultations with specialists, it has been decided that Rahul will undergo surgery at the earliest followed by rehab at the National Cricket Academy for the same. He is ruled out of the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia."

BCCI selectors named Ishan Kishan as his replacement in the WTC squad.