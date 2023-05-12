Advertisement

Yashavi Should Have Replaced Rahul: Ex-ENG Skipper Wants RR Opener In Indian Squad For WTC Final

Michael Vaughan feels that Yashasvi Jaiswal should have been selected as KL Rahul's replacement for India's WTC final squad.

Updated: May 12, 2023 12:16 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul ruled out of World Test Championship final due to injury, to undergo thigh surgery. The Lucknow Super Giants captain injured his hamstring while fielding during the 43rd match of IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Stadium on 1 May.

The BCCI in a statement revealed, "After consultations with specialists, it has been decided that Rahul will undergo surgery at the earliest followed by rehab at the National Cricket Academy for the same. He is ruled out of the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia."

BCCI selectors named Ishan Kishan as his replacement in the WTC squad.

Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan opened up about how he feels Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal should have been selected as kl Rahul's replacement for India's WTC final squad. Taking to Twitter, Vaughan wrote, "I would have selected @ybj_19 as KL Rahuls replacement for the World Test championship final He is that good .. he is going to be a superstar .. #India."

Jaiswal Created History

Jaiswal created history, as he smashed the fastest fifty ever in the IPL during match against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 11 at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. He broke KL Rahul's five-year-old record by just reaching fifty in 13 balls.

Apart from him, during the match RR's star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also created history by leapfrogging DJ Bravo's tally of 183 IPL wickets and became the leading wicket-taker in the history of the cash-rich league.

 

 

 

 

