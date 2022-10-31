New Delhi: The triple-header on Sunday shuffled group 2 to a level that qualification for semi-finals got more complex. Currently, South Africa sits at the top of Group 2 with Team India maintaining their place in the top two despite the loss against Proteas.

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in the first match of the day and grabbed the second spot for some time. Pakistan took Scott Edwards’ Netherlands out of the semi-finals race and South Africa defeated the Men in Blue to secure the top spot and drop India to the second position.

Pakistan is in a real spot of bother after India’s loss against Proteas their chance to qualify for the semi-finals has dropped to almost none. Even if they secure victories in the remaining two matches securing the top 2 spots would be a really difficult task.

Pakistan’s biggest issue in this tournament has been their batting. They already had a struggling middle order but their star openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have not been in the best of touches in the T20 World Cup 2022. Mohammad Rizwan did show some glimpse of his form in his 49 runs knock against the Netherlands but the skipper has been still struggling.

The former Indian spinner Amit Mishra posted a sarcastic tweet for the Pakistani skipper stating “This too shall pass. Stay strong.”

These were the same words Babar Azam used in his tweet for Virat Kohli during his rough patch. Pakistan’s media didn’t find it on a good note and talked about it to former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi during a segment.

Shahid Afridi was part of a show on Pakistan’s Samaa TV. The anchor questioned Amit Mishra’s intention stating “a player named Amit Mishra is making fun of it,” while Babar Azam depicted sportsman spirit.

“Ye jo aap naam le rahe hain Amit Mishra, ye bhi India se khela hua hai. Ye spinner tha ki batsman tha? (This name you’re taking, Amit Mishra, he has also played for India. Was he a spinner or a batsman?),” Afridi responded to the anchor.

After the anchor informed him that Amit Mishra was a spinner. Afridi said “Koi baat nahi. Chalein aage. This too shall pass. (Don’t worry. Let’s move on).”