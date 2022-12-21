Ye Tareef Hai Ya Troll: Sarfaraz Ahmed Trolled For Calling Ben Duckett ‘Ducky Bhai’ In Congratulatory Tweet

Karachi: England defeated Pakistan 3-0 in a historic series win. The Three Lions brought out bazball to full effect and thrashed the Pakistan bowling left and right. England won the first Test by 74 runs before winning the second Test in Multan by 26 runs. England then defeated Pakistan in the third Test in Karachi by 8 wickets.

England found many heroes in the series and one of them was England opener, Ben Duckett. Duckett ended the series as England’s second-leading run-scorer with 357 runs in 3 matches, including a century.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is being trolled on social media for congratulating Ben Duckett. Duckett and Sarfaraz have shared the dressing room while playing for Quetta Gladiators in PSL.

Ben Duckett took to Twitter and hailed England for winning the Test series in Pakistan. “Historic series win. Incredible from everyone involved from start to finish ? what a team,” wrote Duckett.

Replying to Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz congratulated Ben Duckett, however, the name by which he addressed the England batter left fans in splits. “Well played Ducky Bhai,” replied Sarfaraz

Sarfaraz was part of the Pakistan squad for the Test series but he didn’t get a chance in the playing XI.