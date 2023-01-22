Ye To Gully Cricket Main Hota Hai: Bizarre Delivery In ILT20 Leaves Fans In Splits | Watch Video

Kabhi Kabhi Aisa Bhee Hota Hai ??pic.twitter.com/Ac4jjGKIIj International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 21, 2023

An unusual incident during the ongoing ILT20 league match between MI Emirates and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders has piqued the internet's interest. Fazalhaq Farooqui, the Afghan pacer who is currently playing for MI Emirates, misbolwed a delivery that went straight over the batsmen as well as the wicketkeeper to the boundary and eventually cost them 5 runs.

However, his team, the MI Emirates, won the match by successfully chasing the target of 170 given by the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. Farooqui bowled an exceptionally good spell in the match, costing only 27 runs and two wickets in the match. Farooqui took the crucial wicket of Andre Russell, who could have been dangerous for his team in the final overs of the game.

Farooqui was playing for Sydney Thunder in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL), but his contract was sacked on the orders of Cricket Australia (CA) for his inappropriate behaviour in the dressing room following an incident.

Farooqui came into the limelight after his fantastic performance in the last T20 World Cup that happened in Australia, where he demonstrated his talent and gathered a lot of praise from various big names in the game.