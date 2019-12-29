MS Dhoni might have been out of action for the past five months but he has still maintained his top spot as the decade’s numero uno wicketkeeper in ODIs as far as statistics go. Dhoni is on a sabbatical since India’s semi-final exit at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in July.

The 38-year-old former India captain effected 242 dismissals ( between 2010-2019) in 196 matches that included 170 catches and 72 stumpings, the most by any ‘keeper in ODIs.

Next in the list is England’s world cup winning wicketkeeper Jos Buttler who in 142 matches has 202 dismissals including 171 catches and 31 stumpings. Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara, who retired in 2015, completes the top-three with 188 dismissals in 142 matches.

S. no Name Country Matches Dismissals Catches Stumpings 1 MS Dhoni India 196 242 170 72 2 Jos Buttler England 141 202 171 31 3 Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka 142 188 155 33 4 Mushfiqur Rahim Bangladesh 145 175 142 33 5 Quinton de Kock South Africa 114 166 158 8

Top-five wicketkeepers with most dismissals between 2010 and 2019

While India captain Virat Kohli logged the most number of ODIs played during the decade, his predecessor Dhoni is at the second spot with 196 appearances, same as Sri Lankan allrounder Angelo Mathews. England’s world cup winning captain Eoin Morgan completes the top-three.

S. no Name Country Matches 1 Virat Kohli India 227 2 MS Dhoni India 196 2 Angelo Mathews Sri Lanka 196 3 Eoin Morgan England 195 4 Rohit Sharma India 180 5 Mohammed Hafeez Pakistan 170

Top-five players with most ODIs between 2010 and 2019