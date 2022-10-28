Perth: Babar Azam-led Pakistan team is facing a lot of heat and criticism from former Pakistani cricketers and fans. Their unexpected loss against Zimbabwe has put their journey to the semi-finals in jeopardy. The current situation in group 2 is that Zimbabwe is a much bigger contender for the semi-finals as compared to Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Former cricketers such as Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar have openly criticized Babar Azam’s decision as the Pakitan skipper. The former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar even termed Babar as ‘Bad Captain’. Wasim Akram lashed out at Babar Azam as well. He questioned his choices before and after heading to the T20 World Cup.

Wasim Akram was part of the A Sports panel alongside Shoaib Malik, Waqar Younis, and Misbah ul Haq. He questioned Babar Azam’s calls for not backing the veteran batter Shoaib Malik to be part of the T20 World Cup squad. He said “Ek saal se Pakistan, including us (Malik, Waqar Younis and Misbah ul Haq) knew that middle order slightly weak hai. Ab yeh ladka baitha hai Shoaib Malik. Main agar captain hota, mera end goal kya hota…to win the World Cup. Agar usskeliye mujhe gadhe ko bhi baap banana pare main banaunga beacuse mujhe World Cup jeetna hain. Agar mujhe Shoaib Malik chaiye toh main chairman and selector ko jaake kahunga ki I will not play World Cup if I don’t get my player. But aisa koi hain nehin. Babar ko aur akalmand hona parega. Yeh woh moholle ki team nehin hai ki mera jaanne wala aa jayega. Agar main hota toh iss ladke ko (Malik) sabse pehle middle order main leta.”

There was lots of debate among former players after PCB selectors decided to drop Shoaib Malik from the T20 World Cup squad despite an out-of-form middle order. Pakistan is currently in the fourth position in their group and will play their next match against the Netherlands on October 30.