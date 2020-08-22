<h2>Dream11 Prediction</h2> <p></p><strong>YOR vs LAN Bob Willis Trophy 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Yorkshire vs Lancashire at Leeds at 3:30 PM IST Saturday, August 22:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>The Bob Willis Trophy will be the 121st season of first-class cricket in England and Wales. It will be a one-off first-class tournament that is separate from the County Championship, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Toss: </strong>The toss between <strong>Yorkshire vs Lancashire </strong>will take place at 3:00 PM (IST). <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time: </strong>3:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue: Leeds</strong> <p></p><h2>My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p><strong>Keeper</strong> Dane Vilas <p></p> <p></p><strong>Batsmen</strong> Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler Cadmore, <strong>Harry Brook (C)</strong>, Keaton Jennings <p></p> <p></p><strong>All-Rounders</strong> Steven Patterson, <strong>Steven Croft (VC)</strong>, Jordan Thompson <p></p> <p></p><strong>Bowlers</strong> Duanne Olivier, Tom Bailey, Liam Hurt <p></p><h2>SQUADS</h2> <p></p><strong>Lancashire:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies (WK), Josh Bohannon, Dane Vilas (C), Steven Croft, George Balderson, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey, Liam Hurt, Ed Moulton/ George Burrows, Rob Jones <p></p> <p></p><strong>Yorkshire:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Loten/Will Fraine, Steven Patterson (C), Harry Brook, Jonny Tattersall (WK), Jordan Thompson, George Hill, Duanne Olivier, Jack Shutt, Dominic Leech, Jared Warner. <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ YOR Dream11 Team/ LAN Dream11 Team/ <strong>Lancashire</strong> Dream11 Team/ <strong>Yorkshire</strong> Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</h2>