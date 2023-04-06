Advertisement

You Can Not Treat Him Like This: Harbhajan Singh Vouches Shikhar Dhawan's Spot In Indian Team

Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals by 5 runs in a thrilling contest. The star opener played a crucial inning for his team and scored an unbeaten 86 runs knock.

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals by 5 runs in a thrilling contest. The star opener played a crucial inning for his team and scored an unbeaten 86 runs knock. PBKS recorded their second consecutive win in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Dhawan has once again knocked at the doors of selectors with his splendid knock and the former Indian spinner, Harbhajan Singh has backed his spot in the Indian cricket team. Earlier Dhawan used to lead the Indian team in the absence of the regular skipper and had a permanent place in the white ball team. However, the scenarios have changed since the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand in 2o22.

Harbhajan Singh On Shikhar Dhawan

Many believe that Dhawan might not be able to find his spot in the Indian team now as Shubman Gill has performed exceptionally well to solidify his place in the playing 11. Harbhajan addressed this in a recent video on his YouTube channel and said "Shikhar has also led the Indian side in many tours but suddenly we saw that after the role of Shikhar was over he was sidelined as if he is not needed anymore. I felt bad on seeing this because the treatment for everyone should be the same. He is a big player and has given too much to Indian cricket."

"You can not treat him like this. He played a good knock of 86 in 56 balls. I will not name anyone here, For instance, let's take Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, or KL Rahul who are big names. You gave them plenty of chances but on the other hand, there is no place for Shikhar Dhawan in the team now. He has always contributed for the team. Then why he is not getting a chance in the Indian team? Talking about fitness, he is as fit as Virat Kohli," Harbhajan added.

