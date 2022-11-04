Adelaide: Virat Kohli has been in an astonishing form in this T20 World Cup 2022 and is the highest run scorer in the tournament with 220 runs. He has scored three unbeaten half centuries and has only been out once in four innings. Virat has led the Men in Blue from front and has played match winning knocks.

However, Virat Kohli is facing a lot of backlash from people across the border for the controversial act in some of the super 12 matches. During the opening match with Pakistan. Virat called for a waist high no ball in the final over of the match. The similar incident happened in India’s last match when Virat Kohli called for a no ball on Hasan Mahmud’s short delivery.

In both cases umpires gave the no ball signal after Virat’s gesture. There was a little discussion between Shakib al Hasan, Virat Kohli and Umpire Marais Erasmus over this. Fans across the world has called out Virat Kohli too on the matter.

Pakistan’s bowling legend Waqar Younis also pointed it out this during a segment on A Sports along with Wasim Akram and Shoaib Malik. He said “”Shakib is saying you do your batting, let the umpires do their work. He is saying the same things that we said. That if you are going to call something, you are going to put pressure on the umpire, then of course he is a big name. So sometimes umpires are under pressure.”

However, Wasim Akram backed Virat Kohli on the matter and said “I think it’s a natural thing for the batsman, if they see a wide, they gesture to the umpire anyway. I don’t know the laws of today. Maybe a present player can tell us.”