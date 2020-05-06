Australian former cricketer Tom Moody feels Pakistan top-order batsman Babar Azam is ”special” and he has taken giant strides in international cricket and is equally good as India skipper Virat Kohli.

“He (Babar) has emerged over the last year or so into something that is going to be so special. We talked about how Virat Kohli is so good on the eye as a batsman. If you think Virat Kohli is good to watch, have a look at Babar Azam bat. My gosh, he is something special,” Moody said in The Pitch Side Experts Podcast as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

Moody, who has been the coach of IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad in the past, said that Babar will be among the top five batsmen in the world in the next decade.

“I think in the next five to ten years, he will definitely be in your top five (batsmen of the decade) without a question,” he added.

Moody also felt statistics do not give the real picture, at least in the case of the Pakistani cricketer.

“I think at the moment, it is very hard to justify him at that position given his statistics. Away from home, he is only averaging 37 and at home, he is averaging 67. But we have to consider that he has hardly played away from home and a lot of those games away were during the early part of his career,” Moody added.