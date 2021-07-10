New Delhi: Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal revealed some valuable advice from Team India head coach for the Sri Lanka tour Rahul Dravid. Chahal, who has been a mainstay in the limited-overs format for the Indian team, is one of the few senior members on the Sri Lanka tour.

Chahal, who had a rough patch in the first half of IPL 2021, said that Dravid told him to focus on whatever he is doing.

“He said, do whatever you want to do, be focused on whatever you are doing,” Chahal told reporters.

The leg-spinner further said that Dravid told him to take the responsibility of guiding the youngsters in the team.

“He told me, you are a senior and need to guide the youngsters in the team. Also, he said the series is important for me and I am focused on that only,” he added.

Chahal has featured in 54 ODIs and 48 T20 Internationals as he has been a go-through bowler for skipper Virat Kohli in crucial situations. While it will be the first time when Chahal will play under Shikhar Dhawan’s leadership.

The 30-year-old last played an ODI match in November 2020 but he is confident to perform in the 50-over format against Sri Lanka.

“Yeah…I am playing an ODI series after a long time. We already played two practice matches here. ODIs are different compared to T20s. I have played 50-plus (ODI) matches, so it should not be an issue. “And when I bowl, I only focus on how to get batsmen out. That’s it,” he added.

Meanwhile, the revised schedule of the India tour of the Sri Lanka has been announced as the first ODI will now be played on July 18. The second and third ODI between the two teams will take place on 20th and 23rd July respectively. The T20I series will commence from 25th July at the same venue. The second and third T20I between the two teams will take place on 27th and 29th July respectively.