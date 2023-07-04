"You're Going To Wander Out Of Your Crease": Mark Taylor's Brutal Reply On Bairstow's Dismissal

Ex-Australian skipper Mark Taylor praised Pat Cummins & Co. for their extraordinary performance during the second match of the Ashes 2023.

New Delhi: England star Jonny Bairstow's dismissal is one of the most controversial incidents in the history of the Ashes. During the final day of the second match of the Ashes 2023, Bairstow was ducked under a bouncer from Cameron Green when he started walking out of his crease.

Every expert, former cricketer, and even fan has their own opinion on the incident, and the internet is flooded with different points of view.

Even prime ministers of both countries got involved in the matter; UK PM Rishi Sunak backed Ben Stokes, whereas the Australian PM appreciated the move.

Ex-Australian skipper Mark Taylor expressed his views and reiterated that a batter's duty is to remain behind the crease. He further appreciated the dismissal and called it legit.

"The batsmen have to remember there are 10 ways to get out in Test cricket. One of them is by being stumped, and it doesn't say in the laws it has to be off a slow bowler. If you're going to wander out of your crease doing whatever you want to do, be mindful that you can be stumped, So your job as a batsman is to get back in your crease until the ball is dead", wrote Taylor in his column for Sydney Morning Herald.

"I've got no issue at all with what Pat Cummins and the Australian team did during the last day of the Lord's Test when they stumped Jonny Bairstow. It's a legitimate form of dismissal and has been as long as I've known the game of cricket. I've seen many wicketkeepers throwing the ball towards the stumps to try and claim an unsuspecting batsman's wicket," he added.

Long Room Controvery The second Test had fair share of controversies as well and during the final day play a bizarre incident took place at the iconic Lord's when a few MCC members abused two Australia players.

Few MCC members abused the players when the team was on the way back to the dressing room after the first session of the final day.

After Australia requested MCC to investigate the matter, MCC issued an apologetic statement to the Australian team where they revealed that the three members are suspended till further investigation and that they will not enter the venue till the end of the inquiry.

Talking about the incident Taylor expressed his disappointment on the controvery. He further appriciated MCC for suspending all three accused till further investigation.