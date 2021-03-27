After Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan also contracted the deadly coronavirus. Both the cricketers took to social media and made the announcement. Pathan has mild symptoms and has self-isolated himself. He also requested people who came in contact with him in the last few days should also get themselves tested.

Notably, both the former India cricketers had participated in the triumphant run in the Road Safety World Series. Both Yusuf and Tendulkar played key roles for India in the tournament.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest,” he wrote on Twitter.