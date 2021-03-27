After Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan also contracted the deadly coronavirus. Both the cricketers took to social media and made the announcement. Pathan has mild symptoms and has self-isolated himself. He also requested people who came in contact with him in the last few days should also get themselves tested. <p></p> <p></p>Notably, both the former India cricketers had participated in the triumphant run in the Road Safety World Series. Both Yusuf and Tendulkar played key roles for India in the tournament. <p></p> <p></p>"I've tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," he wrote on Twitter. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">I've tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required. <p></p> <p></p>I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest.</p> <p></p> Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) <a href="https://twitter.com/iamyusufpathan/status/1375827300915159042?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 27, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p>