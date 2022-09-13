Kanpur: Yuvraj Singh took retirement from international cricket a long time ago but he keeps playing in different leagues around the world. The former Indian batter is currently a part of the Road Safety World Series where is playing for India Legends.

Apart from Yuvraj Singh, the India Legends team contains a lot of stars including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh and Pragyan Ojha. All the players are having real fun during the tournament and it also showed as Yuvraj Singh shared of him dancing around the players. Suresh Raina, Sachin Tendulkar and other players were also seen having fun in the video.

“Having fun with two legendary singers @IrfanPathan @ImRaina and of course the legend of legends @sachin_rt @munafpa99881129 @ManpreetGony @pragyanojha #roadsafetyworldseries #indialegends,” tweeted Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvraj Singh’s team India Legends have performed brilliantly in the Road Safety World Series. They played only one game so far which they won emphatically. India Legends beat South Africa Legends by 61 runs in their opening fixture. Stuart Binny starred for India Legends as the all-rounder scored 82 not out off 42 balls.

Former cricketers and fans also reacted to Yuvraj Singh’s video. See reaction:

And we had the most expensive cheerleader in Yuvraj Singh. What a night ? Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 12, 2022