<strong>Kanpur:</strong> Yuvraj Singh took retirement from international cricket a long time ago but he keeps playing in different leagues around the world. The former Indian batter is currently a part of the Road Safety World Series where is playing for India Legends.

Apart from Yuvraj Singh, the India Legends team contains a lot of stars including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh and Pragyan Ojha. All the players are having real fun during the tournament and it also showed as Yuvraj Singh shared of him dancing around the players. Suresh Raina, Sachin Tendulkar and other players were also seen having fun in the video.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
<p dir="ltr" lang="en">Having fun with two legendary singers ? <a href="https://twitter.com/IrfanPathan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IrfanPathan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRaina?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ImRaina</a> ? and of course the legend of legends <a href="https://twitter.com/sachin_rt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sachin_rt</a> ? <a href="https://twitter.com/munafpa99881129?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@munafpa99881129</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ManpreetGony?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ManpreetGony</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/pragyanojha?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@pragyanojha</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/roadsafetyworldseries?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#roadsafetyworldseries</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/indialegends?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#indialegends</a> <a href="https://t.co/wjP31UcYVZ">pic.twitter.com/wjP31UcYVZ</a></p>
 Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) <a href="https://twitter.com/YUVSTRONG12/status/1569325232019865601?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 12, 2022</a></blockquote>

"Having fun with two legendary singers @IrfanPathan @ImRaina and of course the legend of legends @sachin_rt @munafpa99881129 @ManpreetGony @pragyanojha #roadsafetyworldseries #indialegends," tweeted Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvraj Singh's team India Legends have performed brilliantly in the Road Safety World Series. They played only one game so far which they won emphatically. India Legends beat South Africa Legends by 61 runs in their opening fixture. Stuart Binny starred for India Legends as the all-rounder scored 82 not out off 42 balls.

Former cricketers and fans also reacted to Yuvraj Singh's video. See reaction:

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
<p dir="ltr" lang="und"> ?</p>
 Suresh Raina?? (@ImRaina) <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRaina/status/1569329222401032194?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 12, 2022</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
<p dir="ltr" lang="en">And we had the most expensive cheerleader in Yuvraj Singh. What a night ?</p>
 Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) <a href="https://twitter.com/IrfanPathan/status/1569325483090911232?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 12, 2022</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
<p dir="ltr" lang="en">Wah Bhai ji maja aa gya aap ko enjoying karte huye.. aap ne ? ?

Love u all and miss u all

I m waiting sixes from your bat in upcoming matches ..

Love u yuvraj paji</p>
 Ca yogesh kumar saini (@Yogeshartisaini) <a href="https://twitter.com/Yogeshartisaini/status/1569375363033341952?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 12, 2022</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
<p dir="ltr" lang="en">Loved this ?? <a href="https://t.co/r07CEBnifP">pic.twitter.com/r07CEBnifP</a></p>
 Vaishnavi Raina (@Vaishu_Raina3) <a href="https://twitter.com/Vaishu_Raina3/status/1569330213649285120?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 12, 2022</a></blockquote>