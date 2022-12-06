New Delhi: Young India batter Shubman Gill has made a great progression in his short career so far and stands a great a great chance to open the innings for the Men in Blue at the 2023 ODI World Cup at home, feels former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

Gill, who was a part of the India team that won the U-19 World Cup in New Zealand in 2018, had scores of 50, 45 not out and 13 in the recent ODI series in New Zealand. However, the right-hander batter is not part of ongoing ODIs against Bangladesh.

“I think Shubman is doing very well and progressing very nicely in his career. I really feel that he should be a strong contender to open for India in the 2023 World Cup,” Yuvraj, a member of Indian teams that won the 2007 (T20) and 2011 (ODI) World Cups, said.

The southpaw retired from the game in 2019. Following his retirement, Yuvraj mentored the likes of Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma and Harpreet Brar, who have benefited from his experience.

“Shubman is very hardworking, is on the absolute right path and I see him going towards greatness in the next 10 years,” the former cricketer said. The 40-year-old is also the brand ambassador of the third T20 World Cup Cricket Tournament for the Blind, which will be held from December 6 to 17 in India.

The participating nations are Australia, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the host, India. Around 150 players will be participating from all the countries and the tournament, which has a total of 24 matches, will take place in nine cities in India.