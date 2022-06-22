Cheer Up Yuvi Fans! Yuvraj Singh To Return To Action In June

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has not played any form of cricket since the 2021 Road Safety Series. However, in a delightful news for his fans, the veteran will be back on the field, playing competitive sport. Yuvraj though will not be smashing sixes for fun because he will be trying his hands on golf this time. The two-time world-cup winner will participate in the icons series, which will get underway on June 30 in New York.

This will be the first edition of the tournament and will feature some of the biggest names in sports, including Michael Phelps, Michael Strahan, Canelo Alvarez, Ash Barty, Pep Guardiola, Harry Kane, and Yuvraj Singh among others.

Yuvraj Singh took to Instagram and announced his participation in the tournament. “Calling all Indians in New York and New Jersey, I’ll be heading to New York next week to play in the @iconsseries at @libertynationalgc and we need your support to cheer us on!”, Yuvraj captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

The tournament will be staged at the Liberty National Gold Club in Jersey City and will be a two-day event, from June 30 to July 1st. The tournament format will be such that Team USA will take on Team Rest of the World with 12 iconic players on both sides.

Yuvraj Singh, India’s chief architect of two World Cup wins in 2007 and 2011, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in January 2020. Yuvraj made a staggering comeback to the Indian team, defeating deadly cancer. However, he couldn’t cement his place in the team and was in and out of the squad. His performances were also not up to the standards Yuvraj had set for himself. Despite the disappointing end to his career, he still remains one of the best cricketers the country produced.