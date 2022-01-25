New Delhi: Former India middle-order batter Yuvraj Singh was blessed with a baby boy on Tuesday, January 25 2022. The former India World Cup winner confirmed the news on social media. Yuvraj took to Instagram and wrote, “To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that God blessed us with a baby boy.”

“We thank God for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world, Love Hazel and Yuvraj,” the post further added.

Yuvraj and Hazel Keech got married on November 30, 2016, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at the Fatehgarh Sahib Gurdwara.