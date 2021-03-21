Hours ahead of the Road Safety World Series final, India Legends skipper Sachin Tendulkar posted a video on Twitter where he has the company of West Indian legend Brian Lara. The two iconic cricketers use their star power to spread a message on road safety awareness. <p></p> <p></p>In the video, Lara bumps into Tendulkar and asks him for a ride. Tendulkar asks him to join and that is when Lara inquires if it is necessary to wear a helmet. The Indian Legends skipper responds with a yes. Tendulkar says that it is extremely important for the pillion to wear a helmet as well. <p></p> <p></p>While this message was being loved by the fans of the cricketers, Yuvraj Singh - who is known to be a prankster - cheekily slipped in a comment. He wrote: "Oscar nomination." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Be it riding on the roads or driving on the &#x1f3cf; field, wearing a helmet is a must!</p> <p></p>Let's not take road safety lightly &amp; always keep safety first by wearing the right helmet.<a href="https://twitter.com/BrianLara?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BrianLara</a>, thanks for helping spread this message mate. &#x1f642;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoadSafetyWorldSeries?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoadSafetyWorldSeries</a> <a href="https://t.co/1zoW93WdkH">pic.twitter.com/1zoW93WdkH</a> <p></p> <p></p> Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) <a href="https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1373543492543078402?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 21, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Oscar nomination &#x1f602;</p> <p></p> Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) <a href="https://twitter.com/YUVSTRONG12/status/1373544775673020420?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 21, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Hosts India would lock horns with Sri Lanka Legends in the summit clash of the Road Safety World Series. Both teams have had a good run in the tournament and hence a mouthwatering clash is on the cards. For India, both Yuvraj and Tendulkar would be expected to play a key role. <p></p> <p></p>They have shown shades of their past and India would hope for a repeat. While Yuvraj has come good with the bat and the ball, Tendulkar has been among the runs in the tournament. <p></p> <p></p>The Lankans would rely heavily on Tilakaratne Dilshan and Sanath Jayasuriya. Given the form, India would have the edge on paper against their neighbours.