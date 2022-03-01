Chandigarh: Time and again, Yuvraj Singh has shown he has a big heart that can fight all odds. A match-winner in his prime, Yuvraj recently again won hearts with his gesture for COVID patients during the testing times. Not only did he provide beds for patients who were in need of it but he also generated funds by getting big entrepreneurs interested in his YouWeCan Foundation.

On Tuesday, the stylish left-handed batter took to his social media handle and made the announcement that his Mission has been accomplished. The mission of 1000 beds. He tweeted: “Mission Accomplished A big thank you to all our donors, partners & team members for turning the impossible into possible! 1020 beds in 14 locations across 11 states which will be used for Cancer care after COVID subsides.”

Mission Accomplished 👊🏻🙌🏻 A big thank you to all our donors, partners & team members for turning the impossible into possible! 🙏🏻 1020 beds in 14 locations across 11 states which will be used for Cancer care after COVID subsides. #Mission1000Beds @YOUWECAN @OneDigitalEnt pic.twitter.com/KXID1H9BDY Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 1, 2022

A cancer survivor himself, Yuvraj has planned to donate the 1020 beds across 11 states which would be used for Cancer care.