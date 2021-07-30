Colombo: A day after Shikhar Dhawan-led India lost the T20I series against Sri Lanka, a report suggests that Yuzvendra Chahal and K. Gowtham have tested positive for Coronavirus. The report on Cricinfo suggests that Krunal Pandya and six others – Krunal’s brother Hardik, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar, and Ishan Kishan – who were in isolation would return to India later today.

Chahal and Gowtham have already been isolated and fans would pray for their speedy recovery.

(More to follow)