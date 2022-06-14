ZEE Congratulates BCCI For Successfully Conducting IPL Media Rights Auctions

New Delhi: ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has congratulated the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for successfully conducting the Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights auctions for the 2023-2027 cycle.

The three-day e-auction ended on Tuesday, during which Disney Star retained TV rights while Viacom18 bagged the digital property for the Indian subcontinent.

ZEE also participated in the IPL Media Rights tender process. ZEE would like to congratulate the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for running an extremely efficient and transparent e-auction process. We are grateful to the BCCI, President, Mr. Sourav Ganguly, Hon’ble Secretary, Mr. Jay Shah and Hon’ble Treasurer, Mr. Arun Dhumal; for their able leadership and unwavering support in enabling ZEE’s participation in the IPL Media Rights tender process,” said Mr. Rahul Johri, President, Business – ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

He added, “At ZEE, we evaluate all business decisions through the prism of value creation for all our stakeholders and we will continue to evaluate every sports property with the same prism.”

After the end of e-auction, Jay Shah informed about the winners of different packages and the respective amount for bagging the rights. Disney Star retained TV rights (Package A) for 23,575 crore while Viacom18 bagged the digital property for 23,758 cr (Package B & C). Viacom 18 also got the rights for Aus, SA, UK regions in Package D while Times got the MENA and US.

He stated, “Since its inception, the IPL has been synonymous with growth & today is a red-letter day for India Cricket, with Brand IPL touching a new high with e-auction resulting in INR 48,390 cr value. IPL is now the 2nd most valued sporting league in the world in terms of per match value.”

“I am thrilled to announce that STAR INDIA wins India TV rights with their bid of Rs 23,575 crore. The bid is a direct testimony to the BCCI’s organizational capabilities despite two pandemic years. Viacom18 bags digital rights with its winning bid of Rs 23,758 cr. India has seen a digital revolution & the sector has endless potential. The digital landscape has changed the way cricket is watched. It has been a big factor in the growth of the game & the Digital India vision,” Shah concluded.